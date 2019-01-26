Miner Editorial | We’ve come a long way

Being able to own property in the U.S. has been an important issue since before the beginning of our nation. It is important to remember that the phrase in the Declaration of Independence “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” was borrowed from John Locke’s “life, liberty, and property.”

Until recently, there were American citizens residing in Mohave County who could not own the property they have lived on for years, if not their entire lives.

Times are changing in Colorado City, and that means times are changing in Arizona and in the country as a whole. Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch told everyone in her County Corner column on Monday, Jan. 21 that “in 2018, for the first time EVER, a property owner in Colorado City recorded their individual deed for their home and property.”

Shortly after Arizona became a state in 1912, the Council of Friends broke away from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints so its members could practice polygamy. That was in 1913 and they called their home Short Creek.

The governor of Arizona in 1953, John Pyle, raided the community with more than 100 Department of Public Safety troopers and soldiers from the National Guard. Nearly everyone in Short Creek was taken into custody, including more than 250 children. About 150 of those children were not returned to their parents until more than two years later and some never got to go back to their families, according to the Utah Historical Quarterly.

The Short Creek raid led to more than 50 years of a laissez-faire attitude by government toward the community. Short Creek would split into two communities with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints staying put and the other faction moving to Hildale, Utah. The FLDS community changed its name to Colorado City to put the Short Creek raid behind them.

During that 50-year period, FLDS owned all the property in the community. After the arrest of FLDS fundamentalist leader Warren Jeffs in 2006, who was convicted of two counts of child sexual assault and is serving life plus 20 years in prison, cracks began to appear in the FLDS power structure.

Courts stepped in and properties were ordered to be disbursed to the citizens of Colorado City. It took hard work to get to this point at this time where citizens can, in the words of Kentch, “for the first time in history, own their own homes and the dirt below them.”

As citizens of the United States, Arizona, and Mohave County, we all should take a moment and reflect on this monumental turn of events.

It truly is an American happening.