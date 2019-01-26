Obituary | Eric McNeely

Eric McNeely, 54, of Kingman, Arizona was born Dec. 29, 1964 in California and passed away Jan. 9, 2019 after his battle with cancer.

Eric is survived by his wife; Michele McNeely, his son; Sean McNeely and daughter-in-law; Becky McNeely both from Mesa, Arizona, his stepchildren; Stephanie and Brian, and three grandchildren; Jayde, Titus and Tilly.

Eric worked as an electrician for Walker Service Electric for over 14 years. He loved being outdoors! He enjoyed camping, hiking, golfing and spending time with his grandkids. He was loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.



A Celebration of Eric’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave., Kingman, Arizona.

Donations in Eric’s name can be sent to Kingman Cancer Care Unit, P.O. Box 3014, Kingman, AZ 86402.