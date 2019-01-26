Obituary | Jack Halsey

Jack Halsey passed away peacefully Jan. 17, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Anthony, Kansas and was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 31 years and moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1992. He enjoyed playing piano, shooting darts, playing pool and telling jokes.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Isabel Halsey, and son; Antonio Sanchez. He is survived by daughters; Betty Cannon and Rose Urena, sons; Jack Jr. and Andrew Halsey, along with 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 9 at VFW Post 10386, 3036 E. John L Ave., Kingman, Arizona.