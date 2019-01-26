Obituary | Richard (Dick) F. Russell

Dick Russell was born in California in 1944, raised in Colorado and lived in Arizona for the past 60 years, the last 15 years in Prescott Valley. He passed away Dec. 7, 2018.

Dick is survived by his wife of 50 years; Diane, his son; Brian, daughter; Jennifer, son-in-law; James, four grandchildren; Mikaela, Brittney, Gavin and William, sister-in-law; Patti, husband; Dave and their family.

Dick devoted his life to helping others whether through his job, through fraternal organizations, and by serving his country and community.

Dick will be remembered by many as a successful Allstate Insurance agent in Kingman for over 30 years. During this period he was instrumental in founding many community youth organizations in Kingman to include high school prom and graduation night, the Boys and Girls Club, Youth Town Hall and more.

Dick was an Air Force veteran serving as a chaplain’s assistant in Vietnam from 1965-68. He volunteered as a reserve law enforcement officer for 16 years starting with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and then the Kingman Police Department, as serving the community was always important to him.



During his 15 retirement years in Prescott Valley, Dick held what he referred to as his “fun job” serving as the security manager for the Prescott Valley Event Center where he enjoyed interacting with a variety of well-known entertainers and the many residents of our local communities.

The family will hold a memorial service when they take him to his final resting place in Colorado this spring.

Dick will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and friend.