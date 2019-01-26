Rants & Raves | Jan. 27, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Police describe execution-style killings inside Florida bank: When will the punishment fit the crime?

Jim Vandevier: RIP Jim ... you were a nice person with a unexpected sense of humor at times. You will be missed. I am glad you are reunited with your beloved Pen!

Plan calls for free entry for Vets at state parks: Thank you Representative Lawrence. Recognition for Veterans is always appreciated.

Baseball owners want to circumvent Arizona’s minimum wage law: Leave it up to an Arizona Republican politician to try to circumvent the law. Follow the money.

Prevent intrusions: Drones and sensors will not stop anyone. It’s only an alert. Why not ask the Democrats exactly how they would prevent intrusions. Including cost, time and effectiveness.

Different Bible: I found it offensive that you assume your bible is the only one. Is Christian the only religion as well? Not only are there many who believe in something other than Christianity, but those who read a different bible.

In response to T. Allen about the Catholic Church and child abuse: Mr. Allen, Do you think God would like you putting down other Christian denominations? Those who are without sin cast the first stone! Judge not lest ye be judged!

Catholics: Writer E. Lindsay needs to provide data supporting his claim that all religious denominations have similar issues with child molestation. No one is blaming every Catholic, but Catholic Leadership has tried to sweep sexual abuse under the rug and it appears that celibacy may be a central issue.



Donations to shelter: How wonderful to see all the donations to a no-kill shelter. So many good and generous people here in Kingman. Not unusual to see folks who have very little of their own, who give to animals in need.

Obituary-Jim Vandivier: Best regards to Mr. Vandivier’s family and friends; many happy memories of being in his classes from 1958-1961. He was sincere, kind, fun, informative; stayed interested in us for years. A life well lived. Rest in peace.

Patients being important: So, doctors are taking bribes to prescribe opiates? Not a big surprise. Lord knows the pharmas are not making enough money! Shame on the doc’s who were part of this. What happened to the patient being the most important?

Trump associate Stone, arrested, faces obstruction charges: And Trump was going to ‘clean up the swamp’. I’m tired of listening to this guy in our White House.