Voice of Democracy and Patriotic Pen Essay contest winners

KINGMAN – Sophomore Amelia Brackett is the first place winner of VFW Post 3516 for high school essay contest, and also the overall winner for the Arizona District 8 VFW.

Brackett’s essay is now being judged at the State VFW among all Arizona District VFW students winners.

Each year, nearly 40,000 students in 9-12 grades, and more than 132,000 students in 6-8 grades from across the county enter to win their share of the $2.1 million in education scholarship and awards.

Sixth grader Maddeline Wilson and seventh grader Hannah Veveinos also recieved awards for their essays.

Information provided by Nina Brackett