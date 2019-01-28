Arizona Department of Gaming takes down illegal gambling operation

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Gaming led a multi-agency law enforcement partnership to serve its first illegal gambling-related warrant of 2019.

Officers from Arizona’s Department of Liquor and Attorney General’s Office and the Phoenix Police Department conducted the search warrant Wednesday at Toso’s Sports Bar & Grill and Real Poker, LLC in Phoenix.

Agents seized illegal gambling devices and proceeds, and will submit reports to the AGO pending charges. Multiple suspects could face charges up to a class 5 felony. Specific charges could include illegal control of an enterprise, promotion and benefiting from gambling and possession of a gambling device.

“We take our responsibilities of protecting the public, regulating the gaming industry and ensuring compliance with the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts seriously,” James Ashley, ADG interim director, said. “Business owners who participate in illegal gambling operations on their premises are subject to criminal investigation and risk forfeiture of their liquor and other business licenses.”

The warrant resulted from ADG’s seven-month long investigation into a suspected illegal gambling operation.

ADG’s ongoing collaboration with state and local law enforcement agencies and other partners has helped shut down dozens of illegal gambling businesses in Arizona in the last few years.

Commonly located near residential neighborhoods, these illegal establishments often attract other criminal activity when left unchecked.

If you have information about suspected illegal gambling anywhere in Arizona, contact ADG at 602-771-4263.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Gaming