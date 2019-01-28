Coyote hunting contests under attack

Unless you’re hiding your head in the sand, I think you’re gonna see the organized hunting of predators, and especially coyotes come under attack in the months to come.

And while I am surely not against the hunting of coyotes in Arizona as there is not a shortage of them – we have about one coyote for every square mile of area in the state – there are many out there that say the hunting of coyotes in contests is just wrong.

The majority of people in Arizona, some say as high as 76 percent of the public, don’t object to hunting animals when it is for food.

But the approval number drops significantly among the general public when you add the words “hunting wildlife for prizes” which could include predator hunts, big buck hunts and maybe as even as far-fetched as fishing tournaments where the catches are not returned to the water.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department – and the commission – are also acutely aware of these activities of anti-hunting advocates and the schemes they plan to try and stop hunting.

With that in mind it appears that the department and commission are preparing for a fight that I think everyone knows is coming.

And they are going to prepare for this battle by making sure all of their “ducks are in a row” when it comes to hunting in Arizona. Even when it comes down to definitions.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department does not control things such as coyote contests, but they can and do control the hunting of these and other species of predators.

It appears they are being pro-active to not give in to those who would want to take away the privilege of hunting by twisting the words in the law as it is currently written.

Kudos to our rural legislators who are working with the AZGFD and others to get things ready for the fight we know is coming.