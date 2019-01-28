New representation for Matthew Phillip Wright

KINGMAN – New attorneys for Matthew Phillip Wright, who is facing multiple felonies in relation to the charge that he blocked Pat Tillman Bridge with an armored vehicle in June, asked for a continuance Monday to allow time for them to go through discovery in the case.

Attorneys Michael Denea and Aaron Moskowitz told Judge Billy Sipe that they are still combing through discovery. They said there are a number of documents they have not had the chance to review, including 911 calls and other “audio and video from the events leading up to the charges.”

“We’re moving forward in terms of our review and developing our strategy in terms of defending the case,” Denea said.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a call of an armed suspect, later identified as Wright, in an armored vehicle blocking U.S. 93 at Pat Tillman Bridge around noon June 15.

In June, Mohave County grand jurors indicted Wright on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

Sipe said that due to the seriousness of the charges, he was not averse issuing a continuance.

“There are certain cases I’m really not even going to question the lawyers regarding continuances,” Sipe said. “The defendant is looking at natural life in prison, so I would certainly give the defense attorneys as much time as they feel they need to properly prepare and investigate the case.”

Matthew Phillip Wright will be back in court at 11 a.m. Feb. 25.