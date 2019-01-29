Historic school needs many things fixed and replaced, district considers bond

A building that has been near and dear to many older Kingman generations may be reopened once again.

Kingman Unified School District is looking to reopen Palo Christi Elementary School. But before they can reopen the doors and let classes begin, the historical building has to be brought up to code.

For the past few months KUSD has worked toward starting the preparations to see how much it would cost to reopen the school. They have reached out to an architecture firm in Phoenix, Orcutt Winslow, to see what needs to be fixed.

Mike Sundberg, an Orcutt Winslow associate, presented to the KUSD board about the different areas that need work at Palo Christi.

Sundberg went over 13 criteria the firm looked through while visiting the school. Areas included life safety issues, the roof, exterior issues, mechanical repairs, interior finished, necessary remodeling, ADA accessibility, furniture, food service, transportation and technology.

Sundberg said one of the big items for the campus is accessibility.

There are areas outside of the school that are very steep which would need to be addressed for the school to meet ADA standards.

The restrooms also need to be redone in order to meet ADA standards. Sundberg showed the board some of the bathrooms on the first floor have a step leading to the stalls and sinks, and the bathrooms didn’t have 5-feet-wide stalls for ADA access.

Other areas could be fixed with a wheelchair lift, an elevator would need to be installed for the two-story buildings.

The life safety issues Sundberg went through included the fire sprinkler system, fire alarm system and exit signs.

“Your exit signs are simply signs that have no electricity and would be hard in a fire situation to see that,” Sundberg said.

He pointed out that the school doesn’t have sprinkler heads and that issue would need to be addressed.

The roof, shingles and windows need to be replaced. But replacing the windows can be an issue because the school is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“This presents a challenge,” Sundberg said. “They restrict you on what you can do to fix this, you can’t just go in and replace them.”

The windows can’t be replaced with just any windows because it won’t match the historic look of the building. The current ones would need to be taken to a shop so they could be repaired and reinstalled.

Mechanical and electrical consultants also walked through the building to see what needed to be done. The HVAC system needs replacing for it to be up to code. On the plumbing side, there’s exposed pipes and the bathroom toilets need to be replaced to flush valve toilets.

The school needs work. And to achieve all this work it’s going to cost over $16 million.

Now the district is thinking of asking the community for a “TBD million dollar bond” in 2019 or 2020 to rebuild Palo Christi as a preschool and professional development center, or as an elementary school and for other district facility needs.