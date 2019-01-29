Kelli Ward supports ethics investigation into Rep. Stringer

KINGMAN – New chair of the Republican Party of Arizona Kelli Ward is onboard with efforts for an ethics investigation into state Rep. David Stringer.

The Phoenix newspaper New Times reported that Stringer, working in Washington, D.C. at the time, had been charged with five sex-related offenses in 1983 while living in Baltimore, reports Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.



Stringer acknowledged that he was arrested decades ago on multiple sex-related charges, but said he had “no criminal record.” According to a plea deal, the paper reported, those records would be erased upon completion of probation.

“I have never been convicted of a crime,” he told Capitol Media Services. “The case was expunged 29 years ago.”

As Arizona lawmakers decide what course of action to take, newly-elected chair of the Arizona Republican Party Kelli Ward supports an ethics investigation into Stringer.

“I have spoken with several members of the Arizona House of Representatives regarding the allegations against Rep. Stringer, and I support their call for a thorough ethics investigation,” Ward wrote in a press release. “I am confident they will take swift and appropriate action to resolve the matter and return to working for the people of Arizona.”

Information provided by the Arizona Republican Party and Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services