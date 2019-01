KINGMAN – Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club's Jan. 11 meeting focused on one of the club's community service projects.

Rotarian Stu Anderson, Dictionary Project Chairman, addressed the club on Rotary's National Dictionary Project begun in 1995 with over 28 million given out to date.

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club has participated in the project the past 13 years, yearly giving dictionaries to Kingman third graders district-wide.

Information provided by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club