Letter | Merry Christmas

Sitting and watching all the millions of dollars spent on commercials during the Christmas season and now the New Years Eve celebrations, I can’t help but think back to the simpler times that didn’t require so much in the way of money.

Coming from a family of six and not much money to spare, we focused on things that made memories instead of what we had under the Christmas tree. Grandma, Grandpa and the rest of the relatives would usually congregate at our house for the festivities. Each coming with their specialty dish to share and their own decorations for the tree. It truly was a magical time being together.

Us kids were put to work making our own decorations for the tree, some of which I still have today. The most memorable time was when it was time to go to bed. Traditionally, we opened our gifts on Christmas day. So all us cousins would end up on a pile of blankets, ready to wake up and see what Santa brought us. I really can’t remember what we got because we were laughing and playing with each other all through the morning.



I remember my brother asking about baby Jesus and Grandma explaining the story of that miraculous day. I remember being in awe of someone so tiny saving us from doom. It wasn’t until I got older and became a Christian that this story made sense to me. It changed my life.

With the commercial’s focusing on your money and “Happy Holidays” replacing “Merry Christmas,” it’s time to bring back baby Jesus and the reason we celebrate this beautiful time of year. Bring back what’s been lost to this generation of statues with snakes and baby Jesus in a cage. Lets replace X-mas with Christmas.

Re-read the story of Jesus from the Bible and pass it on to your children and grandchildren. No amount of trying to erase this from Earth will be accomplished because God’s word is eternal. No amount of money will give you what God promised: “Peace on Earth.” Amen