Steven Sheets appointed Southwest Behavioral CEO

KINGMAN – Southwest Behavioral & Health Services’ board of directors has appointed Steven Sheets to be president and CEO, a position he had held in the interim for the nonprofit organization.

Sheets was previously serving as the senior vice president of outpatient services, with responsibilities including administrative and clinical oversight for outpatient clinics in Maricopa and Gila counties. He received his Bachelor of Science from Grand Canyon University, and his Masters in Professional Counseling from Ottawa University.

“Steven has exceptional operational and leadership experience,” said Southwest Behavioral & Health Services Board of Directors Chairman Matt Hatfield in a press release. “Our success is largely based on his visionary leadership and ability to create a culture of service and trust. The board was extremely thoughtful with this appointment and is confident that it’s the right time to transition the organization to its next generation of leadership.”

Sheets wrote in the release that he is honored to lead Southwest’s professionals who are dedicated to the community’s health and well-being.

“I will carry on the legacy of Jeff Jorde, who led this organization for so many years,” Sheets said. “I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and the team here at SB&H.”

