Arizona Wells Fargo branches provided over 12,000 meals for families

KINGMAN – Local Wells Fargo branches participated in the Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank Program, helped provide over 12,000 meals to Arizonans during the season.

Customers, community partners and Wells Fargo team members across the Arizona joined forces during the season to fight against hunger by contributing to the food bank program.

Through canned food and monetary donations in Arizona alone, Wells Fargo helped Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization provided more than 12,100 meals to Arizona communities.

Branches around the state gathered 14,520 pounds of goods and more than $4,900 of donations for Feeding America and its local Arizona food bank partners, which include United Food Bank, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance and Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Additionally, 433 Arizona Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than 2,250 hours during the program.

Nationally, Wells Fargo collected more than 313,000 pounds of food and $5.1 million in donations. The effort enabled Feeding America to supply 55.7 million meals – enough to provide 150,000 meals a day for a year.

Information provided by Wells Fargo Bank