Armed robbery suspect captured in Henderson

KINGMAN – The suspect involved in the armed robbery that resulted in an 80 year old being seriously injured on Wednesday, Jan. 23, has been captured in Henderson, Nevada.

Kingman detectives received information from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department that a male subject had been captured and may be related to the armed robbery that occurred five days earlier.

The suspect, later identified as Joseph Berryhill, 34 of Phoenix, had committed a similar robbery in Needles, California just hours after the incident in Kingman.

Berryhill was captured in Henderson, Nevada on charges of burglary. He was found to be in possession of the Kingman victim’s identification cards as well as identification from the victim in Needles.

Kingman detectives traveled to Henderson on Tuesday where they interviewed Berryhill and obtained a confession to his involvement in the crime.

Berryhill remains in custody of Henderson authorities and charges are pending from his involvement in the Kingman armed robbery.

The victim still remains in Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas in serious condition.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department