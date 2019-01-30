Former space center to serve as school arts facility

PEORIA – A former space center in Arizona will now serve as an arts facility.

KJZZ-FM reports the governing board for the Peoria Unified School District, which now owns the former Challenger Space Center in Peoria, unanimously decided to convert the building into an arts facility for the district.

The final cost is still to be decided, but the board says it will be at least $600,000.

The arts facility will have more classroom space for high school students near Sunrise Mountain High School in AP art classes.

The initial cost for retrofitting the building for STEM programs was estimated to be more than $1 million.