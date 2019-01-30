Horoscopes | January 31, 2019

Birthdays: Marcus Mumford, 32; Justin Timberlake, 38; Kerry Washington, 42; Portia de Rossi, 46.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Observe, but don’t feel you have to agree with what’s taking place. Concentrate on personal gains, physical and emotional health and using your skills and experience to get ahead.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Refuse to let what others do or say get to you. Progress will be made if you work alone and you refuse to let anything or anyone stand between you and finishing what you start.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be drawn to charismatic, intelligent people. Personal matters will take favorable turns and provide new opportunities.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): If someone is being erratic, you are best to remove yourself from the equation. Stick to those offering something consistent and of interest to you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Networking will change the way you think, how you perform and what you do next. An interesting conversation will lead to an opportunity to partner with someone who has as much to offer as you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let personal or domestic problems stifle your productivity. Someone you thought you could trust will let you down.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Personal improvements will lift your spirits, boost your confidence and put you in the running for a positive change. Share your ideas, and make the changes that will bring you the satisfaction and happiness you long for and deserve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let anyone bait you into saying something you’ll regret. Focus on a creative project and gaining experience and knowledge that will help you advance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you promise too much or you exaggerate, someone will hold you accountable. Do the job yourself and reap the rewards.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on doing your own thing and adapting what you do to fit the current climate. It’s how you react that will make a difference in the outcome.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): What you do for others will be appreciated and rewarded. Your enthusiasm will make a difference to someone who needs reassurance.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Research and facts will spare you from making a mistake that could cost you financially, emotionally or physically. When in doubt, talk to the experts and get more than one opinion.