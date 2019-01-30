MCSO: Boyfriend arrested for first degree murder in Mohave Valley shooting

MOHAVE VALLEY – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing a death investigation into a homicide that occurred in Mohave Valley in the 9000 block of Needles Drive.

At approximately 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, dispatch received a call from James Paul Manker, 28 of Mohave Valley.

MCSO said Manker advised dispatch he shot his girlfriend, identified as Tina Marie Stimmell, 56 of Mohave Valley at their home.

When deputies arrived on scene they made announcements for anyone inside to exit the residence. Manker exited the home without incident and was taken into custody.

Deputies conducted a safety sweep of the residence and Stimmell deceased inside the residence of an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.

James Paul Manker was arrested for first degree murder and was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office