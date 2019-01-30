Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 30, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Jose Julian Hernandez-Gonzalez

DOB: 03/15/1981 Hispanic Male 6’0” 310 pounds

Eyes: Black Hair: Black

Offense: Theft, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 01/07/2019

Ashley Anita Marie Sandoval

DOB: 09/08/1989 Asian Female 5-6 220 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Vulnerable adult abuse x2, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 12/06/2018

Daryn Michael Sikes

DOB: 08/29/1990 White Male 6-1 170 pounds

Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous drug possession/Use, Class 4 Felony; unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 01/23/2019

Harold Rocky White, Jr.

DOB: 09/19/1975 White Male 6-5 175 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Fail register as sex offender, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 01/17/2019

Britt Garrett Wren

DOB: 02/23/1972 White Male 6-0 225 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 Felony; traffic stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony

Warrant: 01/29/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Darren Gene Long

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/12/2018 DOC: 01/07/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department