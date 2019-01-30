Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 30, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Jose Julian Hernandez-Gonzalez
DOB: 03/15/1981 Hispanic Male 6’0” 310 pounds
Eyes: Black Hair: Black
Offense: Theft, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 01/07/2019
Ashley Anita Marie Sandoval
DOB: 09/08/1989 Asian Female 5-6 220 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Vulnerable adult abuse x2, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 12/06/2018
Daryn Michael Sikes
DOB: 08/29/1990 White Male 6-1 170 pounds
Eyes: Green Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous drug possession/Use, Class 4 Felony; unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 01/23/2019
Harold Rocky White, Jr.
DOB: 09/19/1975 White Male 6-5 175 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Fail register as sex offender, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 01/17/2019
Britt Garrett Wren
DOB: 02/23/1972 White Male 6-0 225 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 Felony; traffic stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony
Warrant: 01/29/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Darren Gene Long
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/12/2018 DOC: 01/07/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
