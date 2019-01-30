The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | Jan. 30, 2019

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2019 12:51 p.m.

    • As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Jose Julian Hernandez-Gonzalez

    DOB: 03/15/1981 Hispanic Male 6’0” 310 pounds

    Eyes: Black Hair: Black

    Offense: Theft, Class 5 Felony

    Warrant: 01/07/2019

    photo

    Ashley Anita Marie Sandoval

    DOB: 09/08/1989 Asian Female 5-6 220 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Vulnerable adult abuse x2, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 12/06/2018

    photo

    Daryn Michael Sikes

    DOB: 08/29/1990 White Male 6-1 170 pounds

    Eyes: Green Hair: Brown

    Offense: Dangerous drug possession/Use, Class 4 Felony; unlawful imprisonment, Class 6 Felony

    Warrant: 01/23/2019

    photo

    Harold Rocky White, Jr

    DOB: 09/19/1975 White Male 6-5 175 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Fail register as sex offender, Class 4 Felony

    Warrant: 01/17/2019

    photo

    Britt Garrett Wren

    DOB: 02/23/1972 White Male 6-0 225 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Theft of means of transport, Class 3 Felony; traffic stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony

    Warrant: 01/29/2019

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Darren Gene Long

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation x2, Class 6 Undesignated

    Warrant: 12/12/2018 DOC: 01/07/2019

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

