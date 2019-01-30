New artists in residence to demonstrate their process

Related Story A great night to go on a treasure hunt Ever wanted to collect treasure? Hunt through ruins and towns looking for the golden goose? Well, Friday people will have a chance to turn downtown Kingman into their very own treasure hunting adventure.

KINGMAN – The new artists in residence are here, and they are already bustling.

During the First Friday treasure hunt, these artists will be demonstrating their creative process at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.

Director Anna Fox Ryan said all the artists will be in the studio and will be working on their projects and will be available to engage with people.

And, she said, in order for participants of the treasure hunt to receive their raffle tickets, they will have to engage with the artists.

Jonah King said he will working on 3D printing sculptures and will be 3D scanning people who would like to participate. King plans on using scans for part of his film installation with the focus going toward “speculative futures.”

“We’ll probably have a sign up (for the scans),” King said. “It does take a bit of time.”

Areala Kumaraea is focusing on the natural world and using nature in her work. If all goes well she will be showcasing pulp made from yucca that can be turned into paper. If that doesn’t work, Kumaraea said she will be working with some of the bits and pieces or rocks and reeds and dried fruit she has collected so far.

“It is working with nature,” Kumaraea said with a laugh.

Emma Akmakdjian will be weaving Friday. She has rope which she collected from the Channel Islands. All of it was gathered from the ocean, and Akmakdjian is working on weaving it all into a vertical sculpture. She said it is meant to represent all of the different parts of the climate.

“It’s art and science and merging those two matters,” Akmakdjian said.

The Art Hub will be open from 5 p.m. to about 8 p.m. Friday, Ryan said.