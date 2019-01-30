Prep Soccer: Lady Vols fall short against Mohave

KINGMAN – As the old saying goes, "It ain’t over til it’s over."

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team proved that to be true Tuesday night as it nearly pulled off a miracle comeback in the final minutes of a 2-1 loss to Mohave.

“This team has a tremendous amount of fight,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby. “We’ve been down several times this year and staged a comeback. We almost did it again tonight.”

Maritza Saucedo gave Lee Williams a fighting chance as she scored her team’s first goal of the night with 1:45 left in the match.

That’s when things got interesting as the Lady Vols nearly tied the game up a few moments later.

But Mohave’s goalkeeper tripped Lee Williams’ Sadie Serrano near the goalie box. It appeared Serrano was inside the box, but the referee called the trip right outside the line.

The situation was still in the Lady Vols’ favor as Mohave’s keeper had to exit the match due to a red card.

Serrano was in perfect position to knot it up with 1:22 remaining, but her shot sailed high and the No. 11 ranked Lady T-birds (8-2, 4-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) held on for the victory.

“I was hoping that magic would happen, but it didn’t happen,” Selby said.

Lee Williams did have its fair share of opportunities to score, but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Most of the chances came in the second half as the Lady Vols looked to get on the scoreboard.

But it never panned out in Lee Williams’ favor.

“We have to be better at finishing,” Selby said. “The opportunities don’t come very often against good teams. When they’re there you have to take advantage of it. It just didn’t happen tonight. But we didn’t quit – we fought and gave ourselves a chance to come back. That’s all I can ask for.”

The Lady Vols did take advantage of their opportunities Monday night in their first win in program history over Coconino.

Serrano was the hero of the night as she tallied her third hat trick of the season in the 7-3 victory.

Serrano added an assist as she moved her season totals to 15 goals and 10 assists.

Mackenzie Cathey also notched a hat trick and has 28 goals on the year. The freshman had scored a goal in 10 consecutive matches before the streak came to an end Tuesday night.

Saucedo rounded out the top performers with a goal and an assist.

Natalie Castillo and Sally Garner each tallied their first assists on the year and goalie Amrist Kelso had two assists - her third and fourth of the year from the goalie position.

No. 20 ranked Lee Williams (7-5, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon Region) looks to finish the regular season strong at 5 p.m. Friday on the road against No. 19 ranked Mingus (6-5, 1-4).

“One game at a time – that’s the way we look at it,” Selby said. “We know what we have to do. The success overall has been awesome. They’ve broken every record. They’ve done well in every category. They’ve surpassed everything that I could ever think. Now we have to make the playoffs. That’s our last goal to accomplish. We’re close.”