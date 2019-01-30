Southwest Behavioral promotes Michael Fett to chief administrative officer

KINGMAN – Southwest Behavioral & Health Services has promoted Chief Financial Officer Michael Fett to the position of chief administrative officer, a role that will also include his duties as CFO.

According to a Southwest press release, Fett will take on responsibilities such as financial planning, managing the company’s financial risks and setting company-wide administrative policies. He will report directly to the CEO, Steven Sheets, and board of directors.

Fett has been Southwest’s CFO since 2002. Prior to that position, he was CFO for the Arizona Department of Health Services, a duty that saw him manage Arizona Regional Behavioral Health Authority contracts.

Fett has also been assistant director of the Division of Business and Finance at Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, and a senior auditor with a national public accounting firm. He earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from the University of Arizona, and has been a licensed certified public accountant in Arizona since 1993.

“Michael is a successful financial manager who knows how to help organizations position themselves for long-term success,” said Southwest Behavioral & Health Services President and CEO Steven Sheets in the release. “Having someone of his caliber set the direction for our complex administrative functions will greatly improve organizational efficiencies.”

Information provided by Southwest Behavioral & Health Services