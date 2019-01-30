Study finds Arizona ranks No. 14 in U.S. for most break-ins

KINGMAN – Arizona ranks No. 14 for states with the most break-ins, according to a new study by SafeHome.org, with about 536 break-ins per 100,000 people.

SafeHome.org, which reviews home security systems, reported its study Wednesday using annual data released by the FBI. At the national level, 2017 saw 1.4 million burglaries costing victims some $3.4 billion.

Arizona’s neighbor, New Mexico, ranked in the top five for break-ins alongside Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas. According to the study, nearly 50 percent of burglaries occurred in the South, while 26.3 percent occurred in the West.

“Large populations and warm weather in the South contribute to this disparity,” the study found.

The East Coast boasts the fewest number of break-ins. Those five states were Massachusetts, Connecticut, Virginia, New Hampshire and New York.

According to the Kingman Police Department’s 2017 report, there were 602 calls for service that year relating to burglaries. That was an increase from 587 in 2016 and 346 in 2015. However, in 2014 that number was as high as 1,025.

All in all, according to the study, burglary rates have dropped by close to 40 percent since 1998, declining from 2.3 million to 1.4 million.

Information provided by SafeHome.org and the Kingman Police Department