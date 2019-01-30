Tyson recalls panko chicken nuggets for possibly containing rubber

WASHINGTON – Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling chicken nuggets.

Tyson is recalling over 36,000 pounds of its “White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets” due to possibly containing rubber.

Nuggets being recalled is a 5 pound bag with a best if used by Nov. 26, 2019 and time stamps with 23:00 and 01:59, with a case code of “3308SDL03.”

The products were shipped nationwide. The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in purchased product.

The FSIS was notified Tuesday and urge customers to not consume them, throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

Information provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture