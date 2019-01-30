The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Wet weekend forecast for Kingman

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of scattered showers, mostly before 11 p.m., for Thursday night with a low of about 42 and east winds around 6 mph after midnight. However, wind gusts during the day could reach as high as 23 mph. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: January 30, 2019 7:25 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – With the exception of Friday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees, the weekend in Kingman is looking rainy and breezy.

    The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of scattered showers, mostly before 11 p.m., for Thursday night, with a low of about 42 and east winds around 6 mph after midnight. However, wind gusts during the day could reach as high as 23 mph.

    While Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with winds between 7 and 13 mph, come nightfall, there is a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m., with a low near 47.

    Showers are also likely, about a 70 percent chance, for a breezy Saturday during both day and night. Saturday’s high is forecast for about 55 with a low around 39. The NWS expects most of Saturday’s precipitation to conclude before 11 p.m.

    More rain, though just a slight chance, could be seen Sunday before 11 a.m. Sunday’s high will hover around 52, with a low near 39. Nightfall Sunday brings another chance of showers.

    More of the same is forecast for Monday. There is a chance of showers during the day, and a slight chance of showers Monday night.

    Information provided by the National Weather Service

