Wet weekend forecast for Kingman

KINGMAN – With the exception of Friday, which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 60 degrees, the weekend in Kingman is looking rainy and breezy.

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of scattered showers, mostly before 11 p.m., for Thursday night, with a low of about 42 and east winds around 6 mph after midnight. However, wind gusts during the day could reach as high as 23 mph.

While Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with winds between 7 and 13 mph, come nightfall, there is a 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m., with a low near 47.

Showers are also likely, about a 70 percent chance, for a breezy Saturday during both day and night. Saturday’s high is forecast for about 55 with a low around 39. The NWS expects most of Saturday’s precipitation to conclude before 11 p.m.

More rain, though just a slight chance, could be seen Sunday before 11 a.m. Sunday’s high will hover around 52, with a low near 39. Nightfall Sunday brings another chance of showers.

More of the same is forecast for Monday. There is a chance of showers during the day, and a slight chance of showers Monday night.

Information provided by the National Weather Service