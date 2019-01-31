Gordon Drive west intersection closures start tonight

KINGMAN – The northbound crew working on the Stockton Hill Road project will continue night work at the Gordon Drive intersection Thursday night through Tuesday, which comes with nighttime closures.

The crew has been addressing the east intersection and will move to the west intersection tonight. West intersection closures for the north half of the intersection are scheduled for 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31; Monday, Feb. 4; and Tuesday, Feb. 5.

Crews also planned to begin pressure testing the water main in the northbound zone Thursday. Once the testing is complete, crews will begin prepping the area to patch the trench. The patching is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. However, due to rain expected for this weekend, patching could be delayed. If patching takes place, there will be intermittent closures of driveways. Business access will remain.

On Tuesday night, the southbound crew will start work at the west intersection of Kino Avenue, which will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5; Wednesday, Feb. 6; and Thursday, Feb. 7.

The project is still expected to be completed by April.



Information provided by the City of Kingman