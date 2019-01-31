Horoscopes | February 1, 2019

Happy Birthday: Harry Styles, 25; Ronda Rousey, 32; Big Boi, 44; Michael C. Hall, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t rely on anyone but yourself if you want something done right. Plan to relax with people you enjoy being around to help ease stress due to pressure and deadlines.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Observing how others react will help you detect who is offering you good information and who isn’t. Know what you want, and go after it relentlessly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): When opportunity knocks, open the door. A change will do you good, but it has to be for the right reason.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a look, assess the situation and take comfort in what you have and the direction you are heading. Stability should take precedence over change.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust your instincts, experience and your ability to wheel and deal. Opportunities are present, along with partnerships that can change your direction and your life.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get out and have some fun. A timeout will help you put what’s going on in your life back in perspective.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ve got more going for you than you realize, and an opportunity is within reach that can change your life. Now is not the time to procrastinate or to give someone the upper hand.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Concentrate on being unique and creative and on developing your own style and way of doing things. An older friend or expert will help you see things differently.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may crave change, but not everyone around you will be delighted with the decisions you make. Don’t leave anything to chance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t rely on others to do what you want or to have your back. Let your basic instincts be your guide; you will find a way to reach your destination.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Protect against loss or giving someone access to personal information. Use your skills and intelligence to benefit you, not to help someone else prosper.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What you do to help others will in turn help you. Connect with someone you have worked with in the past.