Local production company looks for local talent for upcoming short film

KINGMAN – Steel Rain Productions, LLC is looking for talent that can make producers laugh, cry and have fun.

The production company is looking for actors, actresses and crew for an upcoming short film, “Red Jack.”

Charles Black, director of “Red Jack,” decided to create a short film after realizing he has all the essentials.

“I have the equipment so why not have fun,” Black said.

This film is about three teenagers who make a discovery as they prepare to search for gold in the desert. There’s a whirlwind of dangerous events that follow and things spiral out of control that change their lives forever. The film displays the Arizona desert, legends and greed.

The film is casting two females and one male. One of the female roles should be between 35-45 years of age to play Angela, the main character’s wife.

Nikki is another character and is a high school student who likes to have things her way and is a close friend to the main character. Those interested in this part should be between the ages of 15 and 19.

Douglas is another teenage character. Douglas has a weak personality and chooses to hang out with the Nikki and Carly to protect them, but the girls feel like they need to protect him. Those who would like to audition for this role must be between the ages of 15 and 19.



Filming starts April 2019 and locations will be in Kingman and the surrounding areas.

This is the last casting call for the short film. Those who would like to audition can do so from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at All Pets Go To Heaven, 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Suite 6.

Those auditioning don’t have to bring anything prepared, but will be asked to memorize a few lines during the audition to see how they “bring the script to life.”

“I know Kingman has good talent,” Black said. “It’s just hidden.”