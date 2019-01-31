MEC grant program to provide 18 classrooms with funding for projects, deadline March 15

KINGMAN – Mohave Electric Cooperative is supporting education through its 24th annual Classroom Grant Program.

The program provides an opportunity for educators at schools in the MEC service area to receive financial assistance. Schools in Peach Springs, Wikieup, Cedar Hills and other schools who are in the MEC service area are eligible to apply.

“Mohave Electric is cooperative,” Zenon Mocarski, MEC public affairs specialist said. “As such, we have a commitment to our community.”

The grant program provides funding for expanded classroom learning opportunities for grades K-12. Applications are not limited to a specific course or curriculum.

“Teachers often work on a shoe-string budget and can’t always accomplish the things they’d like to do without dipping into their bank account,” Terry Puryear, MEC public affairs and communications coordinator said. “Mohave Electric is proud of its commitment to our communities with programs like this.”

Past projects included a virtual trip to Iowa to study the habitat of eagles, learning about the life cycle, food chains and studying animal behavior.

MEC will award 18 $200 grants for projects based on need, benefit to students, age appropriations and integration with class curriculum.

The application deadline is at 5 p.m. March 15. Applications are available at school offices, MEC Member Services Office at 928 Hancock Road and on the MEC website, https://bit.ly/2CWc9zF.



MEC’s service territory includes the Hualapai Mountains, Valle Vista, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Wikieup, Hackberry and Peach Springs. The grant program is funded through assigned capital credits at no cost to the cooperative.