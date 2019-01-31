Obituary | Gregory Joseph Diaz

Gregory Joseph Diaz, 62, also known as Goggies, left us on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

Gregory was originally from Flagstaff, Arizona and for the past 16 years resided in Kingman, Arizona.

Gregory was a graduate of Flagstaff High School, Class of 1974. He was always recognized for wearing his green jacket and sitting next to head basketball coach Fred Anderson. He loved sports and music, and was a volunteer with Arroyo Park Little League for a number of years. He also volunteered as a teacher’s aide at Manzanita Elementary School and enjoyed working with the kids.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Lorenza and Cesario Diaz, and sisters; Patricia Duran, Connie Diaz and Mary Edwards Diaz. He is survived by Ramon Diaz (Mildred), Mary Lou Nazario (John), Julian Diaz (Viola), Carlos Diaz (husband of Mary), Jimmy Diaz (Peggy), David Diaz and numerous nieces and nephews.

Greg was a loving son, brother and uncle, and will truly be missed.

Celebration of life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave.