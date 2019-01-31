Obituary | James Harrison Frost

James (Jim) (Frosty) Harrison Frost, age 79 of Kingman, Arizona passed away at home Jan. 26, 2019. He was born July 24, 1939 to Mack Kearney and Marian Smithson Frost in Woodruff, Arizona. He spent his entire life in Arizona. He married his wife of 59 years, Kay “Carol” Kinder Frost, on Nov. 28, 1959.

They had five children, four boys and one girl. In his life, he worked as a service station attendant, wrecker driver, and mechanic. He also delivered auto parts, cut and sold firewood and worked for Navajo County for 22 years before retiring and moving to Kingman. He found a job with Mineral Park Decorative Rock, where he worked for 12 years. He retired at the age of 70. Jim loved to go hunting, fishing and camping. He also loved biscuits and gravy, and vanilla ice cream.

He is survived by his wife; Carol, sons; Jamie, Curtis, and Darran, daughter; Shandy, dog; Pumpkin, brothers; Robert, Thomas, and Lonnie. He also has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father; Mack Kearney Frost, mother; Marian Smithson Frost, grandparents; James Harrison and Editha Smith Frost and Harvey and Missouri Braduy Smithson, brothers; Boyd and Ardell Frost, and son; Aaron Matthew Frost. Everyone loved him and he will be missed very much!

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at the LDS Rutherford Church, 3180 Rutherford St., Kingman, Arizona. Other services will be held in Snowflake, Arizona at a later date.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

