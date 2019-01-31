Obituary Notice | Willis Leon Lynes

Willis Leon Lynes, “The Clockman,” age 78, formerly of Bullhead City and Kingman, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 17, 2019 in Cleburne, Texas.

He was born Sept. 15, 1940 in Webb, Oklahoma to Verne and Margie (McClure) Lynes. He was raised in Oklahoma and California.

After graduating high school in California, he worked briefly for the U.S. Postal Service, then became a firefighter/paramedic for the City of San Bernardino, California until his retirement. (One of San Bernardino’s finest!)

After his retirement from California, he relocated to Bullhead City and became a horologist – clock maker.

Later in life, he moved to Kingman, Arizona and opened a clock shop downtown called “The Clockman.”

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Ricky, and brother Orvel. He is survived by his wife; Shirley, and sons; Leon of Las Vegas and Tony of Grand Rapids, Michigan, sister; Iona of Nevada, and numerous other family members and friends. Per his request, there will be no services.