Prep Wrestling: Vols win Colorado River Region Championship

The Lee Williams High School wrestling team travels to Winslow Saturday for the Division Division III, Section IV Tournament. (Courtesy)

By Beau Bearden

  • Originally Published: January 31, 2019 5:21 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Two out of three is always good, especially when it’s two titles in three seasons.

    The Lee Williams High School wrestling team accomplished that feat last weekend with a perfect 5-0 mark to win the 2019 Colorado River Region Championship at Mohave High.

    “These kids stepped up and wrestled tough when it counted most,” said Vols head coach Dan Ondrejka. “It’s fun to see the river schools growing and developing. There’s some great coaches and kids in this area.”

    Lee Williams proved to be the best of the region though, knocking off Lake Havasu, River Valley, Kingman, Mohave and Parker for the region title. The five victories also improved the Vols’ overall team dual record to 27-16.

    “Our record speaks volumes for how hard these kids have worked considering we go into every duel 12-18 points down,” Ondrejka said. “They have turned it on at a pivotal point in the season with sectionals right around the corner.”

    Lee Williams is back in action Saturday for the Division III, Section IV Tournament at Winslow High. The Vols will look to qualify for a spot at the Division III State Tournament scheduled for Feb. 7-8 at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott.

