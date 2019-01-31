Prescribed burn in Hualapai Mountains set for February

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office, Pine Lake Fire Department and Mohave County are partnering to conduct a prescribed burning in the Hualapai Mountains during February.

The burning will take place near the community of Pine Lake and Hualapai Mountain Park. Bill Boyett, acting fuel specialist at the BLM Kingman Field Office, said these burns take place once a year after the bureau conducts brush clearings or creates fire breaks.

When it comes to wildfires, fuel refers to anything that has the potential to burn. An area overgrown with brush, for example, would be characterized as being heavily fueled.

“It reduces the fuel load, the amount of vegetation or brush that’s going to burn, and it reduces the threat of wildfires to local communities,” Boyett said of the prescribed burns.

BLM fire management personnel will ignite the piles when weather conditions permit for burning. Boyett said humidity is also a factor when burning.

“They take all those things into consideration before they decide to do a burn, but this will be a very controlled burn,” said Valerie Gohlke of BLM public affairs after speaking with Boyett.

Impacts of smoke will be monitored, but are expected to be minimal. Access to burned areas could be temporarily restricted for safety reasons.

“We just wanted to let the public know in case they see smoke, so they’re not alarmed,” the BLM representatives said.