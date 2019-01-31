‘Show me the money’: Unrecovered cash could affect plea offer in Walmart luggage case

KINGMAN – Jeremiah Grant Peacey, charged with theft of U.S. currency with a value of $100,000 or more, had a trial date set by Judge Derek Carlisle on Thursday in case the defendant’s upcoming settlement conference doesn’t prove fruitful.

Counsels on the case told the judge they have discussed plea deals, but nothing formal as of yet. Defense counsel requested a settlement conference and the prosecution did not object.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving a cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5. According to police reports, she took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home.

The woman told The Daily Miner she was carrying the money with her because she had just sold her Texas home and business and feared someone tried to break into her home to steal the money.

“I wanted more money to be returned before we were going to start talking,” said prosecutor Bob Moon. “That hasn’t happened. I’m willing to do a settlement conference, and I will make some kind of an offer prior to so there’s something on the table to be talking about at the settlement conference.”

However, he said the plea offer could take into account that more money has not been returned.

“I have kind of said if you want an offer in this range, show me the money, otherwise it’s going to be more in this range,” Moon said. “So we’ve been discussing ballpark ranges … but there hasn’t been anything specific for him to really digest.”



The judge assigned the case to Judge Billy Sipe for a settlement conference. He also set a final management conference for 8:30 a.m. April 8, and a trial date of 1:30 p.m. April 29 in case the parties can’t come to terms at the settlement conference.