Strange But True | Elephant seals take over California beach during shutdown

A colony of elephant seals like these took over a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore in Northern California. (Adobe Image)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: January 31, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • SAN FRANCISCO – A colony of elephant seals took over a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the popular tourist area, an official said. Officials have no plans to move the 60 animals while some of them nurse their 35 pups.

