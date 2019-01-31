Things to know so you're ready for Super Bowl Sunday

It’s that time of the year when people gather around the TV to watch two teams battle it out to see who will be world champions.

Fans will rage, food will get eaten and fun will be in store for both kinds of fans.

Sunday night the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will go helmet-to-helmet during Super Bowl LIII.

For those hosting the big game, here are some ideas to help with seating, decorations, food and drinks.

Setting up the party

Sometimes, decorations can make or break a party.

Super Bowl parties are no different.

“Both team colors, banners, football decor and decorated desserts set the atmosphere,” said Linda Owens of Kingman Party Rentals.

Whitney Lancisero, the event rental specialist of Southwest Hospitality Party Rentals, said they have linens for all of the team colors: royal blue, white and gold for the Los Angeles Rams, and red, blue and navy blue for the New England Patriots.

Another thing Lancisero and Owens said was to make sure there is enough seating. Party attendees can bring camp chairs or the host can rent some.

“The Super Bowl isn’t something to get too fancy for,” Lancisero said. “It’s about the food, the beer and the game.”

Finger foods are a must, Lancisero said. And along with finger foods, it’s very important to have hefty, strong plates. Flimsy disposable plates run the risk of collapsing under the weight of hot wings, burgers and dip.

“If you choose to serve food, of course hot dogs with chili or sliders are a hit,” Owens said. “Lots of chips and dip, popcorn, finger sandwiches and appetizers.”

Using chafing dishes to keep food warm is another idea Lancisero recommended. Crockpots can also work to keep food warm throughout the day. Having a designated food table is another must on Lancisero’s list. It’s important to have all of that in one place.

She also highly recommends popcorn for the children and adults, and she said it is very important to have non-alcoholic options available.

“If you can’t have alcohol or have struggled with alcohol in the past, it’s hard to be there and have nothing to drink, to have no options,” Lancisero said.

SWH Party Rentals offers galvanized tubs to store ice and drinks, and Owens said Kingman Party Rentals has tubs as well as a 5-gallon dispenser for any specialty drinks.

Owens said Kingman Party Rentals has set up tables in the corner of Super Bowl parties to sell betting squares to “ramp up the excitement.” The pot goes to several winners throughout the night.

Official game day pizza

Pizza and wings are two foods that come to mind when the big game is on.

This year Pizza Hut is the official pizza of the NFL, and all year Pizza Huts around the country prepare for the day.

“It’s the day of days,” said Adam Johnson, Pizza Hut area coach. “All hands on deck.”

Johnson said it’s the best time of year to work for a pizza company. Restaurants need to order enough boxes, cheese, toppings, sauces and chicken wings.

Employees are cross trained in all areas to better assist customers. For employees to connect with customers, they can wear their favorite team jersey.

On Super Bowl Sunday, pizza delivery drivers will drive about 5 million miles nationwide, and Pizza Hut will sell 2 million pizzas across the nation.

For those who are looking to order pizza for the game, they should do so now. Johnson said people can start placing future orders today online or call in advance.

But for those calling in on game day to place orders, he said there will be a handful of employees to tackle orders.

“(We) looking forward to ‘making it great’ for Kingman, Arizona,” Johnson said.

For the first time, Pizza Hut has changed its name to “Pizza Hut Hut” for marketing purposes during the Super Bowl.

“We are owning it as much as possible because it’s the first time we can say that,” Johnson said.

Quick game day recipes

Everyone has their favorite recipes. And the perfect foods for munching and watching the game vary. However, for anyone looking for quick options here are two recipes that we recommend:

Taco stuffed sweet peppers

1 pound ground beef

1 packet of taco seasoning

10 sweet peppers cut in half

Four-cheese blend

Preheat oven to 375.

Brown the meat and cook with taco seasoning as directed on the packet.

Fill sweet pepper with meat and top with cheese.

Cook for about 5 minutes or until pepper is desired texture.

This serves about four, so double as necessary.

Meatball subs

Meatballs

Marinara sauce

Shredded mozzarella

Hoagie buns

Preheat oven to 375.

Cook meatballs either from a package or from a homemade recipe. For the quickest and easiest results, we recommend just buying premade.

Line hoagie buns with a layer of marinara sauce.

Place three to five meatballs in each bun.

Top with more marinara. The more you put on the saucier the final result will be.

Top with mozzarella cheese.

Cook until bread is crisp and cheese is melted.