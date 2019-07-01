Animal rescue group needs discarded bras for injured turtles
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. – A North Carolina animal rescue group is appealing to women not to throw out their old bras, but instead to send them to their agency to help turtles with broken shells.
News outlets report Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is asking women through social media to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. Rescue group worker Keenan Freitas says the eye closures basically help wire the turtle shell back together.
The nonprofit has been seeing as many as 40 turtles a week during the past month. It says many of them have been run over by cars, lawnmowers and boats.
An animal rehabilitation group in Iowa originally had the idea, saying it uses the fasteners along with small zip ties to help the turtles heal their broken shells.
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- $150,000 lottery ticket sold in Kingman
- Obituary
- Suffock Avenue structure fire deemed suspicious
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Police Department changes crime reporting systems after 67 years
- Obituary
- Obituary
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- Obituary
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Obituary
- Gallery
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Stranded woman spends 17 hours on rock before fishermen come to her rescue on Lake Mohave
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
03
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
05
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*