Board of Supervisors hear neighbors argue against garage

Dalmar Sanders of Fort Mohave speaks in front on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, July 1. Just-recruited teenage Republicans sit in the background. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors kicked off July with a short and productive meeting dominated by discussions on rezoning.

During the Call to Public, Suellen Stewart of Kingman Republican Women spoke to introduce the reactivated National Teen Age Republicans club in Kingman. The club has existed only nominally since 2011. Now, Stewart and Jody Schaneman have combined forces since “a successful teenage Republican club doesn’t happen by accident,” Stewart said.

Both ladies want to lead “our nation’s youth” to become “future congressmen, senators, and presidents” of “the greatest nation in the world.” All teens from 13 to 19 are welcomed to join the club, Stewart said.

Two planned rezones caused some controversy, both regarding allowing commercial manufacturing and open lot storage in residential areas or in the vicinity of natural scenery.

The first project is a planned RV storage near Exit 122 on Interstate 15. Both the owner and Supervisor Gary Watson representing his district (District 1) think an RV storage would enhance the area.

However, Kathleen Tackett-Hicks, who represents surrounding homeowners, spoke about significant opposition to the project.

“Homeowners are concerned about lighting, traffic, block walls in front – everything that is connected to commercial property,” she said. Some of those houses are worth a $250,000 and owners are afraid they will lose their value.

The owner, John Burrows replied, “We want to do nothing to detract the value of the properties.”

The item was continued for 30 days, and Watson agreed to mediate between the two sides to find a compromise.

The second project belongs to Dalmar Sanders and his wife, who bought a property in an upscale residential area northeast of Fort Mohave and wants to build a “storage” for their “toys” before they build an actual house there in the future.

Sanders said the garage would be esthetically pleasing, even if made of metal. The board eventually permitted the rezone under the condition there would be no manufactured houses allowed on the property. The board approved the motion unanimously, but the surrounding homeowners left unhappy and called the rezone unacceptable.

News