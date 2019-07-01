City offices closed in observance of Independence Day, trash day moves
KINGMAN – City employees get to celebrate Independence Day just like much of the working community, which means offices will be closed Thursday, July 4.
Along with City offices being closed July 4, all offices that are usually closed on Fridays will remain closed July 5.
That includes the lobby of the Kingman Police Department, Kingman Fire Department administration, the Engineering Department, the Planning and Zoning Department, the City Clerk’s Office and Human Resources.
There will also be no residential or commercial trash service Thursday, July 4. Thursday customers should put out their cans Wednesday, July 3.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
