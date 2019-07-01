Column | Commission eliminates coyote calling contests: What will they give away next?

As expected, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, on a 4-0 vote, (Commissioner Sparks was not present) has decided to eliminate coyote calling contests. Now the rule goes to the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council, where if approved, would become law on Jan. 1, 2020.

According to a press release by the department, there were 4,800 comments received during the process. Celeste Cook from AZGFD reported that “roughly 91% of the comments were in favor of the rule.”

“To the extent these contests reflect on the overall hunting community, public outage with these events has the potential to threaten hunting as a legitimate wildlife management function,” said Commissioner Kurt Davis, who is from Phoenix. “Regulated hunting fundamentally supports wildlife conservation efforts in North America.

“The loss of hunting would equate to a measurable loss in conservation efforts, and would represent a failure of the Commission to fulfill its duty to conserve wildlife for the beneficial use of current and future generations.”

You know I’ve some thoughts for the commissioner that he has never publicly addressed.

Will the department refrain from spending sportsmen dollars (not the antis who are complaining about the hunts yet have put nothing into wildlife conservation) to aerial gun them in a few selected antelope units in Arizona? After all, does the public think it is OK to fly over them and shoot them from an aircraft?

Another question. Does the commission not believe they are giving in to the antis’ grandiose plan, which is to stop ALL sport hunting in America?

I’ve said it before, “Death by a thousand cuts still results in death!”

Do they believe that now with yet another capitulation by the commission that this is the end of it? Are they (antis) all happy and satisfied with this victory? If the commission believes this, they are grossly mistaken.

This issue is a hot topic on social media sites. I find it gratifying that there are many others out there who feel we are a slippery slope and are giving up our privileges without a fight.

Don Newton is 61-years-old and says he was a former trapper.

“It’s just another chip out of our rights,” Newton said. “One little chip at a time is all they want.”

I agree with that statement except for one part. Hunting is NOT a right! It is a privilege and as such is much easier for anti-hunting groups to try and take it away.

I’ve been openly critical of not only this commission, but of the 21 conservation groups in Arizona who supported this capitulation.

I’ve been asked, “What would you do?” Well, this is a war, and in war you just can’t retreat all the time and expect ultimate victory.

If we have the mindset that we want to win this war, then let’s buckle up and fight a united battle and say enough is enough!

I know there are some way-smarter folks out there who have ideas. Let’s get together and make a battle plan.

All I ever hear is “They’ll put hunting on the ballot and we’ll lose!” Well, let’s just see what happens before we are “invaded” by many more of our neighbors who come to Arizona to live the “good life,” but bring their liberal ideology with them.

The war is on! The biggest battle is looming. Let’s get together, stand together and fight rather than give our privileges away one at a time, and before more and more antis move to Arizona.

I had a guy say that I am Chicken Little and I’m crying that “The sky is falling!”

Well, folks I’ve been in Arizona all my life and have watched our state game and fish agency go through a lot of changes. I never thought I’d see the day when the commission isn’t willing to stand up and state what is right. Yep, the sky is falling …

I can’t believe the same agency that shoots coyotes, the state’s most numerous and damaging predator to our wildlife, believes that lawful, license-carrying sportsmen who are hunting coyotes legally, “have the potential to threaten hunting as a legitimate wildlife management function.”

Pretty sad, don’t you think?