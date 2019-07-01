Kingman sailor participates in security reaction force qualification

KINGMAN – Kingman’s own Courtney Mossor, a damage controlman firefighter with the U.S. Navy, recently participated in a security reaction force qualification.

In the simulation, Mossor defended herself against a simulated assailant while aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mason.

The destroyer is currently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations. It works to support naval operations and to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region.

Information provided by the Navy Office of Community Outreach