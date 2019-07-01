Kingmanite earns Master of Business Administration degree
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – Tip your caps to Kingman’s James Bryan, who has just achieved a major educational milestone.
Bryan recently graduated from Ohio Christian University with a Master of Business Administration. Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution integrating faith and learning.
Ohio Christian University is located 30 minutes south of Columbus, Ohio, but has other onsite locations throughout the state and in Atlanta, Georgia.
Information provided by Ohio Christian University
