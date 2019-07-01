Letter | Electoral College protects rural U.S.

The founders knew enough to fear any type of Democracy, which is why we have the Electoral College. Yes, we all vote but do we all vote with the same mentality, ideology and outlook?

Let’s suppose we do go with the popular vote? Now states like New York, California and a half dozen other large population centers can, without over half the states even participating, elect a president.

What do we get in return? A president who is beholding to what looks to me like a liberal point of view.

So tell yourself living out here in Kingman, do your really wish you were from L.A. or New York with their high crime, loose morals, dependency on high taxes and a big bureaucracy and corrupt politicians?

I like the Midwest work ethic, the small towns that help neighbors, and keeping God in our lives. I like that big population areas must share taxes with us country folk, where companies must service all and not abandon rural areas.

Remember, if they don’t need your vote they don’t need to listen. Once the majority finds out small population states have no voice, those state will have no power.

The founders knew and understood that democracies always fail because sooner or later the ignored minorities revolt.