NSA girls fast pitch softball concludes season
Kingman NSA girls fast pitch softball All Stars
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – The Kingman NSA girls fast pitch softball season just concluded their 2019 season.
The leagues have girls in four different age divisions, 5-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-18.
NSA topped off the season with the second All-Star Game held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Centennial Park.
The game featured girls from the 13-18 division with Scissor Hands Salon upending Lee’s Uniforms, 14-1.
Information provided by Kingman NSA
