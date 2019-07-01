OFFERS
NSA girls fast pitch softball concludes season
Kingman NSA girls fast pitch softball All Stars

Scissor Hands Salon girls 13-18 fast pitch softball All Stars beat Lee’s Uniforms 14-1 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the second annual Kingman NSA All Star Game. The squad included Kaitlyn Whittington, Norasia Fielding, Elizabeth Samson, Teegan Loos, Autumn Roth, Amme Benson, Kourtney Carley, Jillian Mitchell, Erin Southwick, Amber Lopez, Marisela Abrego, Madi Bell, and Gaje Coffman. The team was coached by Tawney Coffman, Dan Spivey, William Bell, Jonny Meins, and Brandon Loos. (Courtesy)

Scissor Hands Salon girls 13-18 fast pitch softball All Stars beat Lee’s Uniforms 14-1 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the second annual Kingman NSA All Star Game. The squad included Kaitlyn Whittington, Norasia Fielding, Elizabeth Samson, Teegan Loos, Autumn Roth, Amme Benson, Kourtney Carley, Jillian Mitchell, Erin Southwick, Amber Lopez, Marisela Abrego, Madi Bell, and Gaje Coffman. The team was coached by Tawney Coffman, Dan Spivey, William Bell, Jonny Meins, and Brandon Loos. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 1, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman NSA girls fast pitch softball season just concluded their 2019 season.

The leagues have girls in four different age divisions, 5-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-18.

NSA topped off the season with the second All-Star Game held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Centennial Park.

The game featured girls from the 13-18 division with Scissor Hands Salon upending Lee’s Uniforms, 14-1.

Information provided by Kingman NSA

Lee’s Uniforms All Stars roster included Natya Tyree, Sasha Yee, Kaleiah Quinn, Ashley Shady, Savannah Cope, Jessalynn Mitchell, Tatum Meins, Aspen Johnson, Madison Brisio, Adrianna Leon, Jade Russell, and Ashlynn Schritter. The team was coached by John and Jen Mitchell, Richard Rucker, and Junior Shafer. (Courtesy)

