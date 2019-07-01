NSA girls fast pitch softball concludes season

KINGMAN – The Kingman NSA girls fast pitch softball season just concluded their 2019 season.

The leagues have girls in four different age divisions, 5-7, 8-10, 11-12, and 13-18.

NSA topped off the season with the second All-Star Game held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Centennial Park.

The game featured girls from the 13-18 division with Scissor Hands Salon upending Lee’s Uniforms, 14-1.

Information provided by Kingman NSA