Search continues for man reported missing at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – The search continues for a California man who was reported missing from a river trip at the Grand Canyon.
The national park has asked other river rafters to be on the lookout for Healdsburg resident Peter Francis Schwab, who is 66.
Park spokeswoman Becky Latanich says Schwab had been traveling with a commercial river rafting company when he went missing Friday. He was wearing a tan hat, white long-sleeved shirt, gray cargo pants and sandals.
Schwab went on a day hike at National Canyon near mile 167 on the Colorado River.
Latanich wasn't sure how many people were on the trip or if Schwab was hiking alone.
An email left with the rafting company, Grand Canyon Expeditions in Kanab, Utah, wasn't immediately returned Monday. Calls to the company went unanswered.
