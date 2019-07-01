Trial date confirmed for alleged Dollar General robber

KINGMAN – Anthony Scott Axton, the 33-year-old facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and much more, had a trial date of July 23 confirmed at a Monday final management hearing.



Axton is alleged to have participated in an armed robbery of the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers. Those charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

It is the above case and associated charges that will go to trial, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. July 23. Axton, along with the counts of attempted first-degree murder, faces charges of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of misconduct involving body armor.

Axton is also facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12.

Axton faces felony charges for his reported involvement in a burglary in the proximity of 4405 Stockton Hill Road on or about Dec. 24, 2017.

Axton is named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017, and for another case, as the state alleges he engaged in a burglary in the vicinity of 3633 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about Sept. 10, 2017.

In addition to those cases listed above, Axton is charged with multiple felonies in relation to his alleged participation in a burglary in the 9000 block of North Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. He’s also charged with six felony counts for alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 7465 E. Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

Axton’s trial could last all of the week of July 23, and could even take until Friday the following week.

In other business from Monday’s conference, Judge Billy Sipe denied Axton’s request for a new attorney.