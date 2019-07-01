OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 01
Weather  94.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Trial date confirmed for alleged Dollar General robber

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 1, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Anthony Scott Axton, the 33-year-old facing two counts of attempted first-degree murder and much more, had a trial date of July 23 confirmed at a Monday final management hearing.

Axton is alleged to have participated in an armed robbery of the Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. on or about July 1. According to law enforcement, that incident involved shots fired at Kingman Police Department officers. Those charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

It is the above case and associated charges that will go to trial, which is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. July 23. Axton, along with the counts of attempted first-degree murder, faces charges of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of misconduct involving body armor.

Axton is also facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about April 12.

Axton faces felony charges for his reported involvement in a burglary in the proximity of 4405 Stockton Hill Road on or about Dec. 24, 2017.

Axton is named again in the charging document for an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 2100 block of Kingman Avenue on or about Oct. 3, 2017, and for another case, as the state alleges he engaged in a burglary in the vicinity of 3633 N. Stockton Hill Road on or about Sept. 10, 2017.

In addition to those cases listed above, Axton is charged with multiple felonies in relation to his alleged participation in a burglary in the 9000 block of North Commerce Drive on or about Sept. 30, 2017. He’s also charged with six felony counts for alleged involvement in an armed robbery that occurred in the vicinity of 7465 E. Concho Drive on or about Jan. 1, 2018.

Axton’s trial could last all of the week of July 23, and could even take until Friday the following week.

In other business from Monday’s conference, Judge Billy Sipe denied Axton’s request for a new attorney.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dollar General robbery, burglary suspects face additional charges
Robbery, burglary suspects could be charged in additional cases
State files to designate robbery suspect’s charges as dangerous
Trial set for accused Dollar General armed robber
Armed robbery and related charges could equal 522 years for Anthony Scott Axton

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News