OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 03
Weather  72.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Border activist to be retried in case on aiding migrants

Scott Daniel Warren, who once taught online classes in environmental studies at Arizona State University, was arrested Jan. 17, 2018, and accused of “alien smuggling.” The border activist will be retried after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges related to aiding migrants near Arizona's border with Mexico, U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Photo courtesy Arizona State University)

Scott Daniel Warren, who once taught online classes in environmental studies at Arizona State University, was arrested Jan. 17, 2018, and accused of “alien smuggling.” The border activist will be retried after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges related to aiding migrants near Arizona's border with Mexico, U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Photo courtesy Arizona State University)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 2, 2019 7:28 p.m.

TUCSON – A border activist will be retried after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on charges related to aiding migrants near Arizona’s border with Mexico, U.S. prosecutors said Tuesday.

The government dropped a conspiracy charge and will retry defendant Scott Warren on Nov. 12 on two counts of harboring migrants, said Glenn McCormick, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office.

Warren was arrested early last year. During his trial in June, defense attorneys argued the 36-year-old college geography instructor was just being kind by giving two migrants water, food and lodging.

Prosecutors countered that the migrants were not in distress when the aid was given at a property used for helping migrants near the border.

Warren’s supporters cheered him outside the federal courthouse on Tuesday after prosecutors announced their decision. The volunteer with the No More Deaths humanitarian group thanked them and said his case had raised the public’s consciousness.

He also said his trial had led to “more volunteers who want to stand in solidarity with migrants, local residents stiffened in their resistance to border walls and the militarization of our communities, and a flood of water into the desert at a time when it is most needed.”

Humanitarian groups say they face increasing scrutiny under President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies.

“The federal government shouldn’t have arrested Scott Warren in the first place,” said the Rev. Mary Katherine Morn, president and CEO of Unitarian Universalist Service Committee.

The retrial “highlights just how far the Trump administration is willing to go to punish migrants and those who provide them with life-saving assistance,” she said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jury can’t decide on charges against Arizona border activist
Arizona clergy call activists to support migrants on border
4 No More Deaths volunteers found guilty
Arizona border activists get $250 fine, 15-month probation
Attorney for border patrol agent who killed teen argues against retrial

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
03
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
05
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News