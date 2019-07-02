‘Community livability’ highlights City’s plan for upcoming year

KINGMAN – City Council has approved the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget, and highlighted priorities for the year to come include community livability, economic development, infrastructure improvements and employee investment.



One way the City aims to address those priorities is by implementing a “comprehensive” capital improvement plan. Livability, economic development and improvements to infrastructure are critical priorities of Council and citizens, based off of a survey conducted by Kingman.

So what’s planned for the coming year?

The first item mentioned within a condensed budget available to view at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/ is downtown streetscape design. A design concept report is planned for the downtown area. That report will include designs for infrastructure, landscaping, irrigation and aesthetic treatments.

Also planned are improvements to industrial park roads and drainage, and to open space. Open space improvements would add baseball, softball and soccer fields, dog parks, and a splash pad to the east bench area. Improvements are also eyed for Eastern Street. That work will address one-way restrictions and will widen Kenwood Avenue to five lanes. Right-of-way acquisition for the project is funded in the budget.

Water is always an area of focus, and this year is no different. The budget includes funding for a water sustainability project that will facilitate water reuse and will aid in the recharge of the aquifer. A 1.6-mile downtown sewer outfall line will also be relocated and realigned.

And while the City won’t get the brand new Fire Station 2 for which it hoped, the station will be remodeled. A modern training facility that includes a training tower and burn building will also be part of the project.

Of significant importance are the two traffic interchanges: Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing. The former has received $20 million from the state, which means $26 million falls to the City and potential agreements with landowners. The interchange will see the extension of Airway Avenue to Rancho Santa Fe Parkway in addition to the creation of connecting roads.

A development agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center for the construction of the Kingman Crossing traffic interchange remains in the works. However, included in this year’s budget are funds for the design and construction of Kingman Crossing Boulevard from Interstate 40 to Southern Avenue. That includes a $3 million contribution from KRMC.

Information provided by the City of Kingman